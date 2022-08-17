LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Aces begin their chase for the WNBA championship Wednesday with a first-round playoff matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

Tipoff for Game 1 of the best-of-three series at Michelob Ultra Arena in Mandalay Bay is 7 p.m.

The Aces were eliminated from the playoffs last season by the Mercury, a loss that still bothers A’ja Wilson, who is looking to win her second league MVP award in the past three seasons.

“It doesn’t leave my mind at all,” said Wilson, who averages 19.5 points and 9.4 rebounds. “I look on the court today and I can still pinpoint the last game. It’s those things that are forever burned into my brain.”

Phoenix will be missing standouts Diana Taurasi (quad) and Skylar Diggins-Smith (personal) in Game 1. Both were sidelined for the final week of the regular season.

Phoenix has reached the playoffs 10 straight seasons. This season the Mercury played without standout Brittney Griner who is appealing a nine-year jail sentence in Russia on a drug charge, found in possession of two vapes.

Sunday’s 109-100 victory over the Storm that clinched the regular-season title for the Aces was the most-watched WNBA game since 2008. According to Nielsen ratings, the game peaked at 1.1 million viewers, making it the highest viewed league game across all networks in 14 years.