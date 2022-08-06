LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of fatally shooting another man and wounding two others in a Strip hotel room appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court on Saturday and was ordered held without bail.

Billy Deray Hemsley, 54, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting Thursday night at The Mirage.

Accused Mirage shooter Billy Hemsley appears Saturday in Las Vegas Justice Court. (KLAS)

He is scheduled to return to to court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Hemsley is accused of fatally shooting Aucturius Dwyane Milner, 49, inside The Mirage. Court records show he attempted to kill the same man — his cousin — nearly 20 years ago, and family confirmed that attempt to the 8 News Now I-Team.

Milner and Hemsley were “play fighting” when Hemsley pulled out a gun and fired toward Milner, police said. Hemsley later told officers he shot his cousin when he was choking him.

Police said they found Milner on the floor of the hotel room with several gunshot wounds. Two women, Milner’s daughter and her girlfriend, were wounded and taken to a hospital, police said.

Milner’s daughter was shot 15 times, a family member said.

Court records show Hemsley shot a person with the same name as Milner in 2003. Milner survived the shooting. A family member confirmed Friday that the Milner killed Thursday was the same person Hemsley shot nearly two decades ago.

Police at the time called the 2003 shooting an attempted murder. Hemsley later pleaded guilty to a charge of aiming a firearm at a human being and spent less than a year in jail.

In 2012, Hemsley was charged with attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon. In that case, Hemsley stabbed a woman who he knew in an apartment after getting into an argument, records said. He spent several years in prison.