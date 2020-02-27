About 40% of US adults are obese, government survey finds

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2010 file photo, a subject’s waist is measured during an obesity prevention study in Chicago. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, the U.S. obesity rate continues to rise, with an especially large jump in the ranks of people who are severely obese. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A new government survey finds that about 40% of American adults are obese, and nearly 1 in 10 are severely obese. Those findings were released Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They come from a 2017-2018 health survey that measures height and weight. More than 5,000 U.S. adults took part. The obesity rate has risen about 40% in the last two decades. The severe obesity rate has doubled over that time.

One obesity expert says the findings suggest that more Americans will get diabetes, heart disease and cancer. He also says it will be increasingly difficult for doctors to care for so many severely obese people.