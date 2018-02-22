ABBA Mania performs on Las Vegas Now

Skip to content
KLAS - 8 News Now
Las Vegas
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News
Live Stream
Political News
2020 Election interviews
I-Team
Area 51
In Your Business
National News
Entertainment
Weird News
8 On Your Side
Crime
Vegas Fugitives
Back To School
Top Stories
Poles who saved Jews during Holocaust honored in Warsaw
Top Stories
Aircraft makes hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport, no injuries reported
Search warrants served in California boat fire investigation
Imagine Dragons’ nonprofit raises record amount for pediatric cancer in Las Vegas
Florida boy bullied for homemade t-shirt, university makes it official design
Weather
Weather
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Top Stories
Dorian makes landfall in Nova Scotia
Top Stories
Losing the 100s next week
Top Stories
Rainy weather, lightning moves through Las Vegas valley
Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, September 5th
WATCH: Carolinas coast braces for flooding, hazards from Dorian
On the lookout for rain & thunderstorms
Traffic
Traffic
Driving You Crazy
Sports
Sports
Aces – WNBA
Aviators
Combat Sports
Game On! Vegas
Golden Knights
Lights Soccer
Motorsports Vegas
Prep Sports
Raiders
Sports Betting
UNLV Football
UNLV Basketball
The Big Game
Top Stories
Aviators drop game 4, series tied 2-2
Top Stories
UPDATE: Antonio Brown signs with Patriots
Aviators take 2-1 series lead over River Cats
Antonio Brown returns to Raiders, plans to play opener
Aviators drop game two, series tied 1-1
Community
Community
Cyber Safe Parent
What’s Cool at School
Childhood Cancer Awareness
Cyber Security Tips
Puppy Pigskin Picks
Acts of Kindness
Buddy Check
The Mel Robbins Show
Hispanic Heritage Month
Calendar
Living Green
Las Vegas Now
Las Vegas Now
Supermarket Chef
Law Vegas Now
Lets Get Cooking
Reliable Auto Sales
His Love Ministries
Top Stories
Attorney Eric Palacios discusses the Britney Spears custody battle
Top Stories
Treat sports & accident injuries at Quality Chiropractic & Injury Rehab
Top Stories
You’ll be a fan “From Now On” with Jonathan Cilia Faro
Thelma and Louise are looking for a home
The Harvest Festival is the biggest craft show of its kind
Run Walk Roll Against Bullying with Nevada Pep & Findlay Auto
Contests
EN ESPAÑOL
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Stay Connected
8 News Now on Alexa
Newsletter Sign Up
Advertise With Us
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
ABBA Mania performs on Las Vegas Now
News
by:
Brent Boles
Posted:
Feb 22, 2018 / 09:47 AM PST
/
Updated:
Feb 22, 2018 / 09:47 AM PST
Trending Stories
Florida boy bullied for homemade t-shirt, university makes it official design
Aircraft makes hard landing at Henderson Executive Airport, no injuries reported
Nevada climbs out of last place in national public education ranking
Woman dies after North Las Vegas shooting
Two people killed, two seriously injured in Henderson plane crash