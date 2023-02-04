LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More gasoline on the speculation inferno, courtesy of Aaron Rodgers.

In an interview Saturday with CBS Sports’ Amanda Balionis at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf event, Rodgers talked about the fans and their reaction to where he might play next season.

Rodgers might be done as quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, where he has played for his entire NFL career. And with the Raiders moving on from Derek Carr and Tom Brady announcing his retirement, there seems to be a fit for Rodgers in Las Vegas.

At least with fans anyway. Rodgers told Balionis that fans Saturday were yelling to him about a lot of different teams, making suggestions about where he could play next season.

“I’m just going to say that the predominant team we hear as we’re walking is Raiders,” said Rodgers when asked by Balionis about next season. “At lot of Raiders fans are encouraging me, a lot of ‘Devante misses you comments. We’re having some fun with it.’ “

The four-time MVP and Super Bowl winner (2011) could ask for a trade, and the Packers probably would agree since they have Jordan Love waiting in the wings and could get out from under Rodgers’ hefty contract.