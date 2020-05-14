Breaking News
AAA will not issue travel forecast for Memorial Day for first time in 20 years

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in 20 years, the American Automobile Association (AAA) will not issue a Memorial Day travel forecast as the data that is typically used has obviously been altered because of the pandemic.

However, anecdotal reports say fewer people will hit the road than in previous years and it will likely be a record low. Memorial Day 2009 currently holds the record for the lowest travel volume at nearly 31 million travelers, according to AAA.

Still, AAA says there are indications that Americans are planning future trips once it is safe to travel.

