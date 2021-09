A little haze is still hanging in our valley skies this Friday and is not leaving today. But we will have plenty of sunshine and we’re staying dry while monsoon showers and thunderstorms are staying busy in Arizona. Some of those thunderstorms could sneak closer to southern Clark County as we head into the weekend, but Las Vegas will keep the hazy sunshine and the extra-warm temps, too. But Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has some windy and cooler changes coming next week.