A Spelling Bee for Grown-Ups

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – At the First Annual Grown-Up Spelling Bee five teams competed to raise money so more Nevada students can go to the National Spelling Bee.

The 8NewsNow team, facetiously (spell that without looking!) called themselves the “Gr8Spellars.” And they certainly lived up to that billing, becoming the first team eliminated in a light-hearted evening of fun at Opportunity Village’s south valley campus.

The winning team was a group of teachers from Bishop Gorman High School, who held off a strong team from UNLV.

Opportunity Village also competed.

Unlike traditional spelling bees, where it’s just one person spelling, the teams of three whispered among themselves after hearing their words from Pronouncer Kendall Tenney. After brief discussions, one team member was then chosen to spell for the group.

There was also a modern twist to the bee: teams were allowed to have various Lifelines, purchased as donations to the evening’s cause, so that if a word was misspelled, a team had a chance to stay in the competition – or even pass on a word they might decide was too difficult.

All in all, the evening most definitely spelled F-U-N!