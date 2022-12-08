LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — WNBA star, Brittney Griner, was released from a Russian detention center as part of a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout.

Griner’s release has garnered a lot of attention, especially from many in the WNBA and others across the sports world.

Reactions from around the WNBA were posted all over social media including several Las Vegas Aces. A’ja Wilson tweeted “God is Good,” and Sydney Colson chimed in and said “Thank God BG is free. I know that’s gotta be the best plane ride of her life.”

Aces GM, Natalie Williams, tweeted “So happy for Brittney and her family.”

8 News Now spoke with team president, Nikki Fargas, who echoed the same sentiments.

“The mental state of mind and that mental toughness that she exemplified through these last 10 months says a lot about her character and her faith and we can’t be more happy to be back home and for her to be where she rightfully belongs and that’s here with her family and friends and I’m just so thrilled that there is a sigh of relief knowing that she is safe,” Fargas said.

Griner boarded a private plane in Abu Dhabi, where the exchange took place, and was flown to a military medical facility in San Antonio for a health evaluation.