(CNN) -- A Georgia homeowner shot and killed three teens as they approached his residence with their faces covered, authorities said.

The masked teens -- a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds -- approached three residents around 4 a.m. Monday at the front yard of a home just outside Conyers and tried to rob them, the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said.One of the would-be robbers took out a gun and fired shots at them before one of the residents returned fire, authorities said.