A few incidents, but overall #VegasNYE celebrations were calm; police presence was felt

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Authorities say New Year’s Eve celebrations that drew hundreds of thousands of people in Las Vegas went off without major problems. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed for a popular event that included an eight-minute pyrotechnic display, but it had been reopened by early Wednesday morning as crews finished clearing away tons of trash.

On the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street, authorities say most of the 29 people taken to hospitals were treated for problems related to drinking too much alcohol. Metro Police said a total of 15 people were arrested, and four people were cited.

8 News Now Reporter Joe Moeller has more on the story.