A dangerous detour: drivers trying to get around I-15 closure

SANDY VALLEY, NV ( KLAS ) – With the only freeway between Las Vegas and southern California closed for more than 12 hours by a winter storm, some drivers are doing whatever they think they can get away with to get to their destination.

A viewer in the tiny rural community of Sandy Valley reports there have been many cars getting off southbound I-15 at Jean, driving west through Goodsprings and then through Sandy Valley to end up in a virtual middle-of-nowhere part of California.

