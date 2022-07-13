LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A 911 caller reporting the Memorial Day weekend shooting between rival motorcycle gangs on a Henderson highway said he wasn’t stopping to help victims because he feared retaliation.

Henderson police on Monday released seven emergency calls reporting the May 29 shooting on U.S. Highway 95 between the Hells Angels and Vagos that wounded seven people.

In the most revealing phone call, more than 4 minutes long, the caller describes a group of Hells Angels waiting on the Wagon Wheel Drive entrance ramp to Highway 95 to ambush the other gang.

“Hells Angels just shot at Vagos. There’s two down … They went around them and they all surrounded them and were shooting at them,” he says in the call.

He later says some drivers stopped to help, but he wasn’t stopping.

“There’s people helping, but I’m not getting out … I’ll be honest, they retaliate too much. … I’m gonna leave. I don’t feel safe.”

The other six calls were brief and described wounded being helped on the shoulder of the highway. One caller described a victim with a gunshot wound to his arm with people wrapping it.

Another described a male victim with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Police redacted portions of the calls to hide the identity and personal information of the callers.

John Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, identified by police as the leader of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels, and two others face charges of attempted murder in the shootout.

Six riders affiliated with the Vagos were shot and transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, police said. Two were critically injured.

A seventh victim “self-transported” to a hospital with injuries there were non-life threatening.