LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A child who was shot and killed after a stray bullet from a neighboring apartment hit his head has been identified.

The Clark County Cororner’s Office identified the boy as Sir’ Armani Iyair Clark, 9.

The cause of death was confirmed by the coroner who concluded that Clark died after receiving a gunshot wound to the head.

On March 7, police investigated the incident as a homicide after they said a stray bullet entered the apartment where two children were sitting with their parents and another sibling.

It happened in the 5300 block of Boulder Highway, near Harmon Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Clark’s sibling also under the age of 10 was hit by the stray bullet and injured in the leg, according to police.

He is expected to survive his injuries and was taken to Sunrise Hospital.

During a news conference on March 7, police stated no suspects had been arrested in the case.

Those with information on the case can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A Gofundme account was opened by Clark’s mother Justine Tate.