9/11 Pentagon flag unfurled

WASHINGTON — An American flag was unfurled at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia to mark 18 years since the September 11th terrorist attacks. The attacks claimed nearly 3,000 lives across the nation.

Terrorists used four passenger planes to attack the Pentagon and both towers at the World Trade Center. The fourth plane crashed in a Pennsylvania field after passengers fought back.

Americans are commemorating 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering, appeals to “never forget” and rising attention to the terror attacks’ extended toll on responders.