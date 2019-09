LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 8-year-old child was hit by a car in a northwest neighborhood Friday evening. According to Metro Police, it happened around 5:24 p.m. in the 8200 block of Amtrak Express Avenue near Grand Teton and Durango.

Police said it was a grey SUV that struck the child. Officers said the child is awake and talking but may have a broken leg.

No other details were released.