LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s crunch time for parents as this is the last weekend to go back-to-school shopping before the school year starts.

Consumer savings expert, Andrea Woroch, shared her hacks with 8 News Now that will save you time and money.

A third of parents say they are in a worse financial position this year, compared to the same time last year. Cutting back on how you spend doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice any of your child’s school needs.

Woroch is a mom of two and said to not waste money on supplies your kids already have at home.

“Dust off folders and binders, rip out pages from half-used notebooks, grab scattered markers, re-use pencils and pens. It may not get you through the full year, but it can buy you some time,” she said.

Throw that dirty backpack or lunch tote in the washing machine to make it look new. If you are still missing supplies, she said to start swapping.

“Contact local mom groups, sign up for buy nothing groups, or go to an online website like the Swoondle Society that allows you to trade school clothing. They’ll send you a bag, you’ll then get credit and can swap for like new items,” Woroch said.

When it comes to buying clothing items, think beyond regular retail. You can save a lot of money by buying gently used clothing.

“You’re looking to save up to 80% on sporting goods at Swapme Sports or Sideline Swap. You can save up to 90% off clothing at Thredup, or Poshmark. Go to your local consignment store, you can even bring in clothing that your kids no longer wear, the money you then put towards credit and get like new clothing for your family,” Woroch said.