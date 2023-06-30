LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several retailers are offering huge savings during the Fourth of July weekend to help alleviate some of the higher prices everyone has been experiencing due to inflation.

Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch said now is the time to buy big-ticket items like mattresses and appliances.

“You could be dropping hundreds, maybe thousands and a lot of people may be putting it off but the Fourth of July weekend is a good time to upgrade,” Woroch said.

Mattress Firm will be offering deals like a king-sized bed for the price of a queen; plus some qualifying purchases will get you a free adjustable base.

They also offer an extra 10%-20% off for military, students, nurses, doctors, and first responders.

“A lot of people want to know – is it better to shop online or in person when buying a new bed? I’ve found it’s better to go in person to test out the mattress and find different sleeping positions. But I would go online to make the purchase, why? Because you can earn more cashback by shopping with a cashback portal,” Woroch added.

Couponcabin offers a 9.5% cash back at Mattress Firm, Woroch said.

If you’re in the market for appliances, she said Best Buy is offering up to 40% off on select items and Home Depot also has up to $1000 off select major kitchen appliances.

“I would recommend when you find an appliance you are interested in buying; read reviews and compare across different appliance stores to see who has the best offer,” Woroch said.

Ashley Furniture is offering up to $1000 off with their Stars and Stripes sale and Target said you can get up to 50% off select outdoor patio furniture.

“I have seen some select outdoor entertaining sectionals on Wayfair. Overstocked and Home Depot have a few grill sales,” Woroch suggested.

Woroch said Backcountry has up to 50% off select merchandise so if you’re planning a hike or camping trip or need new sporting goods, check out their sales. Dick’s Sporting Goods is offering up to 50% off select Nike, Brooks, and Yeti products.