LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A third of Americans took on holiday debt to the tune of just over $1,000 per person. It will take an average of five months to pay it off.

Andrea Woroch, consumer savings expert says first you need to assess and plan. Write down all your credit cards, amounts, and interest rates for each. Then decide which repayment strategy will work best for you.

“The snowball method is when you tackle the smallest balance first, to get a quick win, and stay motivated. The avalanche method means you tackle the debt with the highest interest rate first,” she advised.

Use debt tracking apps like “debt payoff planner” to see your progress in real-time, and help you stay motivated. Consider using a balance transfer card to pay it off faster. Woroch said you can compare rates at cardrates.com.

“Look for the card that has the longest no-interest term, make sure it has the smallest balance transfer fee or no fee at all, and make sure it meets your credit rating,” she said.

Put yourself on a spending diet. Commit to not spending anything beyond the essentials – food, gas, medicine for a week, or month long. Shop smart for essentials. Use the flip app to compare circulars on which stores have the best deals on gas and supplies. Cut back on other monthly bills, to free up extra cash to make bigger credit card payments.

Woroch said to begin by canceling unused subscription services.

“There’s an app called trim, that will let you identify each subscription and cancel the ones you don’t use,” she added.

Free up more money to pay down that debt by contacting your cable and internet providers and negotiating your bills ask about new promos for the new year.