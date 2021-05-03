8 On Your Side: Tips on how to be a savvy shopper when it comes to health and wellness

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Many people may be savvy shoppers when it comes to groceries, kids clothing, and home furnishings, but what about when it comes to health and wellness.

“I feel like this is a perfect sweet spot to start establishing new smart saving habits, moving forward,” said Trae Bodge, a lifestyle expert.

Bodge specializes in smart shopping. She says many people forget to maximize their savings when it comes to this area of their lives. One way people can save on health and wellness is by making sure they fill out that loyalty sheet at their local pharmacy, so you are accruing points and getting those special discounts, as well as getting your hands on:

“There’s something called a prescription card; this is from OPTUM RX, this is a free card you can order online, and it gives you access to RX discounts at $66,000 pharmacies across the country,” Bodge said. “If you happen to have an AARP membership, you can use [it] with that card and save even more.”

Bodge turned 52 this year, and she says many people may not realize they are eligible for these benefits. AARP is for anyone 50 years of age and older.

A full membership is only $16 a year, and she says with it, you can access major savings in the health and wellness area, including 50% off prescription glasses, in addition to many other services.