8 on Your Side: Tech that keeps you connected when cell service is out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s potentially life-saving technology for outdoor enthusiasts. SPOT technology maintains connectivity through satellites, so when your cell service goes out, you still have a way to get a hold of someone in an emergency.

Whether you are camping, hiking, taking a solo motorcycle trip or out on the lake, you can send out emergency SOS at the touch of a button.

There have been 100 rescues across Nevada, involving people who have used their SPOT device. A lot of the activity is near our state parks.

“Lake Mead, Death Valley, Great Basin National Park near Utah, obviously a lot of hiking activity,” shared Denise Davila, corporate communications manager of SPOT. “In April, we had someone who activated in Lake Mead, ran out of gas on their boat, no cell phone service, activate the SOS function on their SPOT X. It went to the national park, the rangers there. They sent out assistance and towed them back to shore.”

You don’t have to be in a life-or-death situation to use the tech.

There are three different versions. The SPOT X, a top-of-the-line device with two-way communication, is $249. SPOT GEN4 is a one-way communication device that lets you send messages to your friends and family. Finally, there’s the SPOT TRACE, a tracking device that sends you notifications when your car or motorcycle has been stolen.

They’re all available here, or at sporting goods stores like Dick’s, Cabela’s and Sportsman’s Warehouse.