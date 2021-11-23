8 On Your Side: Jumping through Black Friday rebate hoops has a price

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Today on 8 On Your Side, we’ve got information on rebate mail-ins and misleading sales.

It’s part two of our series on avoiding the biggest pitfalls of Black Friday shopping.

With so many stores promoting different deals on different products on different days and times, finding the best sales can be confusing and overwhelming.

Nationally recognized consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch warns not to fall for the deals that require you to mail in a rebate to get a lower advertised price.

“Here’s the catch,” Woroch said. “They know a lot of people forget to mail in rebates, or lose the receipt, and miss out on the savings.”

She finds it’s better to go to a retailer who has the same item, and maybe you’ll pay a little bit more, but you’ll get the instant savings without the hassle.

You can also get money back on your purchase by using coupon apps like CouponCabin and Slide.

And speaking of coupons, Woroch said stores want you to think everything is going to be on sale on Black Friday. But the reality is, it’s usually limited to certain products.

And if you shop all season long, you might get a better deal than the one you see on Black Friday.

“Don’t assume the sale price is the lowest price you can get,” Woroch said. “Sometimes you apply a coupon code to get a deeper discount. You can go to a site like couponfollow.com, search by store name to pull coupons quickly. And you can even download coupon plugin ‘Cently‘ that adds those deals automatically.”