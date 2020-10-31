8 On Your Side: Apps that help you save money

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We all want to save money, and there are hundreds of apps out there that can help. 8 News Now’s Kirsten Joyce is on your side with great ways to make your money go further, and do a little clearing out at the same time.

If you want to jumpstart your holiday savings or save for a vacation, selling your old items can help with that. You don’t have to be an expert at sales to make money this way either.

Tara Clarkson is a respiratory therapist, and a busy single mom of two.

With growth spurts, this Henderson mom is constantly changing up clothes and athletic shoes for her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter.

She found a method to save time and money.

She uses a number of different apps, like “OfferUp” and “Let Go” which combined marketplaces over the summer. There is also “Henderson Swap and Shop” and “Henderson Higher End Yard Sale” for only brand name items.

“You don’t have to go to the store and pay top dollar for these things,” said Clarkson.

She will go online when she’s in need of something. An while browsing, she’s also got her own stockpile of items ready to list and sell.

“They are completely friendly, you pop a picture up there, the details, and you go from there,” added Clarkson.

Kids grow out of shoes, clothes, and toys so quickly and these apps let her clear the house of these gently used items.

With the holidays just around the corner, she’ll be able to cash in on what she sells, to put right back into some additional purchases.

To be on the safe side, you can always have a seller or buyer meet you in a public place, like a coffee shop, police substation, or parking lot if you don’t want them pulling up to your home.

There’s also Craiglist and Facebook Marketplace, and for all the apps that we told you about in Henderson, there are the same available for your neighborhood, whichever part of town you live in.