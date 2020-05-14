8 on Your Side: AG Ford offers safety tips for online gaming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Our kids are doing a lot of schoolwork and socializing online during the pandemic. Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford warned both kids and adults to be safe while playing games online.

During an interview with 8 News Now, Ford reminded us that games may be a fun way to pass the time, but they can also be a conduit for cybercriminals.

Real criminals are eager to access your personal and financial information, and they might try a variety of tactics to get this information from unsuspecting gamers.

One common method is through what’s known as “phishing,” in which scammers send an email or direct message with a fake link designed to trick users.

Among many tips to be safe, Ford said don’t share login information with your friends.

“A lot of times, trusting of others, even inadvertently, your friend may reveal info that belongs to you, to someone else,” explained Ford. “One of the things we recommend, keep your personal information and passwords private to you, and don’t share them with anyone.”

Only use official websites for any purchases related to the game. Do not click on links that redirect you to third-party websites.

Also, never respond to an email or direct message request asking for your banking, financial or personal information, even if it appears to be from the gaming platform.

Legitimate companies do not ask for information via messaging.

Do not share personal information, identifying data or account information online.

Finally, avoid using debit cards for purchases. Credit cards offer greater security protections and are not linked to an account with finite money.