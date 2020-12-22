8 On Your Side: Toys affected by shipping backlogs for overseas suppliers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every year at Christmas, the most popular toys sell out, and this year, the spike in online shopping has created even more of a headache with shipping backlogs for overseas suppliers.

Many toys are likely sitting in containers on ships, sent from China and waiting up to two days to be unloaded at the overflowing port of Los Angeles.

“We’ve been having trouble in the last few months getting containers to put the toys in and ship them from China, and that is largely due to the fact that there was a sudden surge in demand for toys and other consumer products,” said Richard Gottlieb, the founder of Global Toy Experts. “So there was a lot of catching up to do. When you put all of that together, it’s kind of a perfect or an imperfect storm.”

Some of the most common hard to find items this year are gaming consoles like the Playstation 5 and Xbox series X, as well as the JJ doll, which is based on a popular YouTube cartoon called “Coco-Melon.”