8 on Your Side: Top 10 places to buy a seaside home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you are in the market for a beach home, we’ve got the top 10 list of places to purchase one! This year, locations from the west coast to the east coast made the list.

They are organized by rental return cap rate, which factors in property taxes, utilities, HOA fees, insurance and property management fees.

Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, is No. 1 on the list, followed by Ocean Shores on the coast of Washington. A few markets in Hawaii are then peppered in.

Vacasa says demand for second homes in vacation destination markets is very high right now, and they expect that trend to continue. If you’re in the market for one, this is what you should keep in mind:

“The key important thing is to know the local market, understand how you are going to use the property,” said Shaun Greer, vice president of sales and marketing for Vacasa. “Is it pure investment? In that case, you want to find the lowest price property with the highest return. Or is it something you and your family are going to use? Then in that case, you have some personal needs, like how many bedrooms/bathroom, kind of the floor plan.”

Vacasa has properties in more than 400 markets.