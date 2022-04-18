LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The founder of the mobile platform, GameTime, is hoping to help high school athletes connect with coaches and possibly even secure a college scholarship for free.

Connor Dietz runs GameTime, which is an interactive social network specifically geared toward the sports industry.

“We’ve seen incredible success stories,” he said. “Connecting athletes with opportunity throughout their career, regardless of income, geography or background.”

18-year-old Mason Muir of Henderson recently signed up for free on the platform.



As a point guard and shooting guard for Liberty High School and West Coast select he says he wants to make as many connections as possible.

“I obviously want to play at the highest division in college, my main goal, take it as far as I can,” he said.

For Mason and many athletes during the pandemic, it was a challenge, as they couldn’t play and couldn’t tour any universities or meet with coaches in person.

GameTime is for every stage of an athlete’s career. Dietz says they work with professional sports teams, team USA, as well as top camps and colleges.



But through GameTime, athletes had the opportunity to do so virtually.

“If an athlete lives in California maybe they don’t have resources to fly to Pennsylvania to a D3 univerisity but they can still get in front of that university and coaches and connect with them an in an authentic way through GTM,” he added.

Mason continues to play some tournaments around Las Vegas and California, all the while he remains busy checking his account hoping for that connection that could solidify his future.