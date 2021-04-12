8 on Your Side: Phishing scams on the rise during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Phishing scams are on the rise during the pandemic, and criminals are looking to cash in on people down on their luck.

The company Akamai Technologies recently uncovered a fake New York unemployment website. Scam artists sent a test or email, directing jobless workers to their site. After a username and password are entered, the fake site asks for their mother’s maiden name and pin number.

Once the information is entered, users are sent to the real New York page, not realizing what happened.

Steve Ragan with Akamai says people who are scammed often do not realize it, “No, they do not. By the time the scam is over, in fact, it forwards them to the real domain, and you’ll never notice.”

Last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation received almost a quarter of a million complaints about phishing scams, with people losing around $54 million.

One way to spot a fake site is to double check the URL.