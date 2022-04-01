LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With goods and services costing more than they have in 40 years, you’ll no doubt notice an increase in your car insurance premiums.



Inflation is hitting every sector and Rod Griffin, the Senior Director of Consumer Education at Experian describes the reason behind it.

“Things like the cost to replace your bumper if you wreck your car is going to go up, and that means insurance rates are going to go up, because they have to cover those costs,” Griffin said.

He also says you can look at ways to save money by shopping around and comparing your insurance rates apples to apples.



Experian has a tool that does the work for you, at Experian.com/save.



The company has partnered with the top insurance carriers in the country.



All you have to do is provide a copy of your current insurance policy, and Experian will do the comparison with more than 40 different carriers.



Griffin says they save the average person about $900 a year.