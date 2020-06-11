Silver Knights, bold Henderson presence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – The City of Henderson are getting ready to host its first professional franchise when the Silver Knights skate into a new hockey facility costing 84 million dollars.

It is a pioneering project for Henderson. A professional sports arena that can draw thousands even if they aren’t diehard hockey fans. The project is a bold, ambitious task and as the City of Henderson, Golden Knights select the builders, the parties know this is a project for the town they must get right on day one.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.