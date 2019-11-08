Reaves, Golden Knights muscle on the ice

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Golden Knights continued their road trip in Toronto Thursday night suffering a tough loss in overtime against the Maple Leafs.

One of the more popular players on the team is tough guy Ryan Reaves. In the latest edition of ‘Striking gold,’ hockey is a fast, graceful, and sometimes an elegant sport. The game is also brutal as every player must be tough, but all teams need to have at least one tough guy. Reaves plays the cop and preaches “peace through strength” on the ice.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.