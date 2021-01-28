Pietrangelo’s playoff success vital to Golden Knights future

LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – With Thursday’s game postponed between the Golden Knights and the Blues, it’s interesting to note the connections between the two teams.

Ryan Reaves, David Perron, Paul Stastny and this season, Alex Pietrangelo have suited up for both franchises. Late this afternoon, Pietrangelo was placed on the leagues COVID protocol. The Norris Trophy caliber defenseman will have some time off before getting back on the ice. In the latest edition of ‘Striking Gold’ there is no question ‘‘Petro’’ is key to the Knights future success.

8 News Now Sports anchor Ron Futrell has the story.