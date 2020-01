LAS VEGAS (AP) –– Bryce Hamilton scored 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and UNLV handed defending champion Utah State its first Mountain West Conference loss, 70-63.

Amauri Hardy added 14 points and Cheikh Mbacke Diong had 10 for the Runnin’ Rebels, who won their third straight.

Justin Bean had his 10th double-double of the season, 17 points and 10 rebounds, for the Aggies, who had won three straight and six of seven. Sam Merrill added 10 points.