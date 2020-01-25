Coronado HS has game changing player

Breaking News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One of the best high school basketball teams in the west has one of the best stories on their roster.

Coronado High School aspires of winning a state title, but one of their players is already living life as a success story. Daniel Allen is making a name for himself as a talented and gifted student athlete but long before this status, he lived with the label of autism. Daniel went to battle with great parents, teachers, belief, and basketball.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.

