Breaking News
Road closed due to fatal crash in North Las Vegas

Construction projects in Vegas expected to continue on

8 News Now

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Not everything is grinding to a halt in southern Nevada.

Construction on Allegiant Stadium will go on, a sure sign that one day we’ll all be able to hang out with each other, attend a Raider game, or even tailgate. One thing Governor Sisolak failed to mention during Tuesday’s press conference was construction as one of the essential jobs that will continue.

Union or non-union construction workers are expected to show up Wednesday. There was some concern of what a month shutdown would mean to the stadium and those skilled workers.

8 News Now Sports Director Chris Maathuis has the story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Trending Stories