Allegiant Stadium nearing 2020 completion, anticipation builds

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Southern Nevada’s new venue, Allegiant Stadium is on schedule and on budget for this summer’s grand opening.

July 2020 will be an important date in Las Vegas’ professional sports history. The month will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the two-billion-dollar facility and site for many more major sports events. If locals want to be forever linked to the stadium, fans can purchase a ‘Silver and Black brick’ that will be placed in the main entrance on the north end of the stadium.

