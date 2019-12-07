92-year-old man missing, last seen walking dog in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Detectives with Metro Police’s Missing Person unit are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing adult.

John Rhein, 92, might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in immediate need of medical assistance, according to police.

Rhein was last seen walking his dog in Summerlin 2:30 p.m. Friday afternoon near the TPC Summerlin Golf Course, with coyotes seen throughout the area.

Representatives with Red Rock Search and Rescue are assisting Metro Police in the search.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Rhein are urged to call Metro Police at 702-828-3111 or Missing Person Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907.