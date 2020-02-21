8 News Now/Emerson College poll shows strong support for recognizing same-sex marriage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three-quarters of the Nevadans who took part in a new statewide pre-caucus poll said they support recognizing marriages between couples regardless of their gender.

It’s a question voters will face with a ballot initiative later this year during the election.

According to an 8 News Now/Emerson College poll, 75.3% of those polled said they would support an amendment to the state constitution, 11.7% responded they would oppose the amendment and 13% had no opinion or were neutral on the issue.

The issue was strongly supported by men and women. The poll found 72.5% of those who supported an amendment were men and 77.7% were women. Those opposing an amendment was more strongly supported by men (16.9%) than women (7.3%).

Crosstabulation results show those who identify their party registration as Democrat are also much more supportive (79.7%) as opposed to those who identify as Republicans (35.3%). In fact, nearly half the Republicans polled (47.1%) said they opposed an amendment.

CROSSTABULATION:

What is the highest level of education you have attained? * Would you support or oppose an amendment to the Nevada State Constitution recognizing marriage as between couples regardless of gender?

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

When it came to educational level, the respondents who most strongly supported an amendment where those with some college, 81.1%, while only 7.3% of that group opposed it.

All age groups ranging from 18 to 65 years or older showed support for an amendment.

The survey of 425 Nevadans took place on Feb. 19 and 20 just a few days prior to the Nevada Democratic caucus on Feb. 22.

VIEW: Crosstabulation for the 8 News Now/Emerson College poll