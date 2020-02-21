8 News Now/Emerson College Poll: Crosstabulation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 8 News Now/Emerson College poll released on Thursday less than two days from the Nevada Democratic Caucus surveyed 425 people in Nevada on Wed. Feb. 19th and Thurs., Feb. 20th. The responents were surveyed via landline and mobile phones as well as online.

For a deeper dive into the data, below are the 2020 Democratic Caucus crosstabulation in table form; these reflect the responses by those surveyed.

Gender

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

Of those polled 45.7% were male and 54.3% were female. Bernie Sanders obtained 36.9% of the male approval and 24.7% of the female approval. Pete Buttigieg also reflects a higher percentage of women voters with 20.8% and 12.3% of the male respondents.

What is your party registration?

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

Most of the respondents, 84.4% said they were registered Democrats while 4.2% said they were registered as Republican and 11.2% said they were Independent. Sanders obtained the support of 130 people of which 97 were Democrat, 7 were Republican, 26 identified as independent.

For statistical purposes only, can you please tell me your ethnicity?

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

Of those polled, 57% identified their ethnicity as White or Caucasian, while 20.3% identified as Hispanic or Latino of any race, 13.1% said were Black or African American, 4.3% said were Asian and 5.3% identified as other or of multiple races.

Of the 88 Hispanic or Latino respondents, most pledged to support Bernie Sanders, followed by Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer. Of the Black or African Americans surveyed, Biden held most of the support followed by Sanders and Buttigieg, while most Asian respondents say they are supporting Sanders and of those surveyed who identified as “other or multiple races” say they are pledging a majority of support to Bernie Sanders.

What is your age range?

8 News Now/ Emerson College Poll 2020

Of the 425 people polled, 30.1% were between the ages of 50-64 years of age, and most in this group supported Pete Buttigieg, followed by Biden and Bernie Sanders. Among 18-29 age group, their support leans widely towards Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer and Pete Buttigieg.

What is the highest level of education you have attained?

8 News Now/Emerson College Poll 2020

The 8 News Now/Emerson College poll data reflects that most respondents had some college education (39.1%). Most of this group pledged their support to Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden

Over 25% of those surveyed were college graduates and 22% who had post graduate degrees mostly support Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

Of the people surveyed people with a high school or less education (13.4%), a majority of them support Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.

The 8 News Now/Emerson College poll surveyed 425 people in Nevada on Wed., Feb. 19th and Thurs., Feb. 20th by telephone and the results reflect a margin of error of plus minus 4.7 percentage points.