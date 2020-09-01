700 pets find homes in ‘Clear the Shelters’ during August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — August’s “Clear the Shelters” event resulted in more than 700 pet adoptions, according the the Animal Foundation.

The event, which waived adoption fees for dogs and cats 6 months and older, ended on Monday.

Clear the Shelters is usually a one-day event, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was expanded to the entire month of August.

Hundreds of shelters across the country held adoption events.

“We have seen an increase in the number of animals coming into the shelter recently. Thankfully, we’re in the last few days of our Clear the Shelters event with waived adoption fees,” said Christine Robinson, CEO of The Animal Foundation. “We encourage anyone interested in adopting to book an appointment now and help us reach our goal.”

As one of the largest volume single-site animal shelters in the nation, The Animal Foundation provides refuge for homeless animals throughout the Las Vegas Valley.

Adoptions are BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. Here’s how to add a new furry friend to your family: