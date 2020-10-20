7 Las Vegas residents win $144K combined at Arizona Charlie’s

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Seven lucky winners won big at the Arizona Charlie’s, located at 740 S. Decatur Blvd.

The players took home $144,256, collectively, while playing bingo, table games, and slot machines from Friday, Oct. 16 through Monday, Oct. 19.

Local winner, Somchat, and another local won $46,610 that they split between then on a four of a kind bingo bonus. Each guest took home $23,305 on Friday, Oct. 16.

Local winner also hit a royal flush on the Heads Up Hold ‘Em table game to win $7,600 on Friday, Oct. 16.

Another lucky player, John, won $43,622 on the Charlie’s Double Progressive on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Three more locals hit big with one win of an accumulative amount of $12,935 while playing the Lightning Link slot machine on Sunday, Oct. 18 and another win of $19,250 on video keno by getting 7 out of 7 numbers correct.

The final winner hit for $14,239 on the 21+3 progressive blackjack side bet on Monday, Oct. 19.

Players are invited to sign up for True Rewards, Golden Entertainment’s rewards program, to receive bonuses including increased point multipliers, prizes such as cash and free slot play, as well as eligibility in select tournaments and special events.

For more information from the True Rewards center at either location or on the websites, please visit www.arizonacharliesdecatur.com and www.arizonacharliesboulder.com .