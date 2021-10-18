A Harambe statue is seen in front of the Charging Bull statue on October 18, 2021 in New York City. The Sapien.Network, a social networking platform currently under development, unveiled a seven-foot statue of Harambe, a gorilla from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden who became a media sensation in May 2016 who was shot by zookeepers to protect a child, in front of the Charging Bull statue that was surrounded by bananas, that would be distributed to local food shelves, to protest wealth disparity in the country. The group states that the statue of Harambe “represents the millions of everyday people who struggle under a system that enriches wealthy elites and leaves the average person behind.” (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (WPIX) – A statue of Harambe, a 17-year-old gorilla whose death sparked international outcry, went face to face with the Charging Bull statue in Manhattan Monday.

The seven-foot statue of the silverback gorilla appeared opposite of the famous Charging Bull statue in the Financial District.

In addition to the Harambe statue, 10,000 bananas were placed around the iconic bull to illustrate how “bananas” Wall Street has become, the group behind the effort said. Sapien.Network, a company currently building a new social media network, commissioned the seven-foot statue of the gorilla.

Sapien.Network said the bronze statue of Harambe, contrasted with the bronze Charging Bull, represents millions of people who struggle under a system that enriches only the wealthy. They hoped the display would bring attention to income inequality.

The bananas will be distributed to local food shelves across the New York area, the company founders said.

Bananas are seen covering the floor space of the Charging Bull statue on October 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Harambe was shot and killed after a 3-year-old boy climbed into the gorilla’s exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. The gorilla then grabbed the boy and carried him around the exhibit. Harambe was shot by zookeepers in fear of the boy’s safety.

The incident sparked criticism over how the zoo handled the situation and sparked debate over primates in captivity, with “Justice for Harambe” trending on social media.