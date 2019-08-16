64-year-old arrested in connection with allegedly sexually assaulting child; Metro seeks more victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 64-year-old Las Vegas man was arrested on Aug. 1 for allegedly sexually abusing a child from 2012 to 2016. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect in these cases as 64-year-old Allen Russell.

He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and currently faces 18 counts of sex assault against a child less than 14 and child abuse/neglect. Detectives believe there may be additional victims of Russell’s, so police want them to come forward.

During the time of the alleged sexual abuse, Russell lived near Spencer Street and Harmon Avenue, and near Mountain Vista Street and Harmon Avenue.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone who believes they may have been a victim, is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.