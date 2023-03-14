Six-vehicle crash along Lake Mead Blvd. and Decatur Blvd. on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a six-vehicle crash near the North Las Vegas Airport on Tuesday night.

It happened at 6 p.m. when police said the driver of a white sedan was traveling west on Lake Mead Boulevard and approaching Decatur Boulevard at a “high rate of speed.”

The driver of the sedan then crashed into an SUV which caused the sedan to flip over.

A total of six cars were involved in the crash due to a “domino effect,” police stated.

Those that were transported to UMC had non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s unknown at this time if impairment was involved.

Westbound Lake Mead Boulevard just east of Decatur Boulevard was closed due to the crash Tuesday evening just after 8 p.m. All other roads remained open, according to police.