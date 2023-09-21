LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Relief in the form of emergency federal money will help repair the roads damaged on Mt. Charleston by Tropical Storm Hilary, according to Nevada Representative Steven Horsford.

Horsford made the announcement on X (formally Twitter) Thursday morning. This comes two weeks after he visited Mt. Charleston to get a look at the damage caused in August when the mountain was pummeled by more than 10 inches of rain over a two-day period.

The rain caused flooding which damaged five miles of state roads. Parts of State Routes 156 and 157 were washed or damaged resulting in closures and disrupting the lives of residents who live on the mountain.

The emergency $500,000 grant for repairs came from the Federal Highway Administration.