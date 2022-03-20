LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz (KLAS)— A 5-year-old boy was killed in an ATV accident in Lake Havasu City, according to the Mojave County Sherrif’s Office.

On Saturday, around 1:49 p.m. police, along with the Desert Hills Fire Department, responded to calls of an all-terrain vehicle crash on the 7500 block of N Sky View Dr. in Havasu Heights, which is just over 2 hours from Las Vegas.

A police investigation revealed that there may have been an issue with the vehicle’s throttle and that it would appear it was stuck open, leaving the boy unable to stop.

According to police, a family member, who was driving a second ATV, attempted to pull the boy off the vehicle but was unable to do so, resulting in the ATV crashing into a residential fence, before striking a wall.

Police add the boy was wearing a helmet during the time of the accident.