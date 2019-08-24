5 people taken into custody after 6-hour barricade near Tropicana, Grand Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say a barricade situation that started at 4 a.m. near Tropicana Avenue and Grand Canyon Road has come to a peaceful conclusion.

According to the LVMPD, two suspects fired shots at a victim in the area of Fort Apache and Desert Inn roads at some point last night. Patrol located the suspects shortly after inside of a home in the 9700 block of Villa Lorena.

The suspects refused to come out of the house, so they began treating it as a barricade situation. Around 10:30 a.m., five people were removed from the home without incident and taken into custody.

Police have identified one of those suspects as the alleged shooter.

