LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Coronavirus isn't going to stop the Special Olympics Nevada from holding its annual "Flame of Hope" run which usually involves 500 law enforcement officers. But for the first time there will also be a virtual run.

Officers from dozens of agencies around the state take part every year -- along with some Special Olympic athletes -- to carry the Flame of Hope torch from Boulder City to Reno, passing the torch along at pit stops.