49ers place wide receiver on the COVID-19 list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco 49ers have placed wide receiver Richie James, Jr on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
From the 49ers:
The new Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
The 49ers have not said anything further about James’ status.
