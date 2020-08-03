49ers place running back on COVID-19 list

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: San Francisco 49ers players wait to take the field before in Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have placed backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. on the new reserve/COIVD-19 list.

Wilson is the second player the Niners have placed on the list. Receiver Richie James Jr. was placed on it earlier in the week.

Wilson had 27 carries for 105 yards and four TDs last season.

FROM THE 49ERS:

The following player has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List:

The new Reserve/Covid-19 List has been created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the Reserve/COVID-19 List. Clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status and may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.